

It's business but not as usual at Paper Plus Stratford, says owner-operator Margie Hodgetts.

The shop, well known in Stratford and beyond for its lively and friendly vibe, was forced to close during alert level 4 but has been able to reopen, virtually at least, during alert level 3.

Being open but with no customers physically in the store is a different experience, she says.

"We miss the customers. They are what makes the shop what it is, the banter and chat with people. Also I will often unpack some new books and think 'oh, so-and-so would like that', and in the past, I would put it aside for them to see next time they came in. But now we just don't know when that next time will be."

Advertisement

The store normally has music playing, but with just Margie and one other staff member there, the stereo has been silent.

"That's probably a good thing. The phone hasn't stopped ringing with orders since level 3 started."

Covid-19 seen as a chance to improve agriculture's image. Made with funding by NZ On Air.

During level 3, Paper Plus Stratford has been open for online click and collect orders, as well as taking orders by phone. Margie says she's pleased people are making the effort to buy locally.

"The first week, I was absolutely amazed by the number of click and collect orders that came through."

The orders have been for a wide range of items.

"People who are working from home have needed office supplies, then people have wanted books or puzzles to keep themselves entertained, and then all the school supplies, colouring books and things to keep the children busy."

Not all customers like online shopping, and phone orders have been coming in as quickly as the online ones.

"We can take payment over the phone, or direct people to do a bank transfer. It's about adapting how we do things to make sure we can carry on helping our customers."

Advertisement

It will be 20 years on June 1 since she opened the store, and while she has seen plenty of changes to the retail landscape over the years, Margie says she never expected something like the current pandemic.

It is only by adapting that bricks and mortar businesses like hers will continue, she says.

"A lot more is done online now, but physical stores provide a level of service and an understanding of the specific area that online can't always. We need to adapt and change with the times, without losing that personal touch."

Community support is vital, too.

"All the businesses in town need local support. Shopping locally is the key to towns like ours getting through this. Businesses need to support each other, too, and use each other for their supplies as well."

Once the alert level drops to allow stores to reopen their doors to customers, Margie says she and the team will be ready and waiting.

"Myself and the gorgeous girls have all missed our customers and look forward to seeing them soon."

The music will be playing again, she says, and the banter will be as lively as usual.

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website