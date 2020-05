A vehicle has crashed into a ATM machine on Broadway in Stratford this afternoon.

The vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Stationwagon crashed into the ANZ cashflow terminal around 3.50pm this afternoon.

The Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade and Police are in attendance.

The damage to the vehicle.

At St John spokesperson says one ambulance was sent to the incident but no one was transported to a hospital.

Advertisement

■ More to come.