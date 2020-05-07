The South Taranaki District Council is excited to host Kate Meads, New Zealand's own waste-free warrior, through online virtual workshops.



Kate Meads will be hosting a Food Lovers Masterclass where participants will learn tips and tricks to make the most out of groceries and save money.

South Taranaki District Council environment and sustainability officer Victoria Moyle says the workshop is suitable for all households, flats, ages and stages.

The workshops are promised to have participants engaged and laughing as they look to reduce waste in their homes and everyday lives.

A second workshop will be available to residents for Waste-free Living where Kate takes a light-hearted approach to the waste situation in South Taranaki where participants will be taught small key actions in the home to making the big differences in the rubbish pile.

Advertisement

"Kate Meads, who is popular for her success in waste reduction all over New Zealand, is a passionate and informative facilitator, and we are lucky to have her provide these workshops online for us to take part," says Victoria.

This is the first time these workshops have been provided online and the council is excited to be able to make it available to all of South Taranaki.

To make it more flexible, ticket holders will have a fortnight to view the workshops and can choose a time that suits them.

Register for the workshops before Wednesday, May 13. Tickets for both workshops are $22 and can be purchased from Eventfinda. All participants will receive a goodie bag valued at over $100, which will be made available at level 2, so register quickly before you miss out.