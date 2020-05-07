The South Taranaki District Council released its Annual Plan today, proposing a zero rate increase for the 2020-2021 financial year.

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon says in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the council's focus for the next year will be on ways it can support the community through the recovery and undertake activities to stimulate economic growth using, where possible, local businesses and contractors.

"This Annual Plan proposes a range of measures aimed at bringing relief to residents and businesses, some of which can be actioned immediately while others are more long term and will require additional planning before being implemented."

Following the council's Long Term Plan, rates were projected to increase by around 3.36 per cent.

Advertisement

"However, given the financial burden Covid-19 will place on many families and businesses we are proposing to have a zero per cent rate rise.

"In addition, the council is proposing a freeze on fees and charges and is offering payment plans and remission of rate penalties for those experiencing financial hardship."

He says the council is in a sound financial position, able to take an additional one-off ($722,500) contribution from the Long Term Investment Fund to realise this proposal.

"There will be no changes in levels of service, and we will continue to meet our current and future infrastructure needs without compromising future plans or our overall financial position."

Phil says these are just the first of several initiatives the council will consider over the coming year.

"We will look to work closely with businesses, iwi and other partners to develop further measures that will support the ongoing welfare of our district."

He says while the council is not formally consulting on the Annual Plan, the public can make comment and give feedback on the plan until 5pm on Thursday, May 21.



Key relief measures the council is proposing include:

Zero per cent rate increase.

No increase to fees and charges.

Payment plans and rate penalty remissions for those experiencing financial hardship.

Ongoing economic recovery measures by:

Seeking government financial assistance for and undertaking six significant 'shovel ready' projects. These are Nukumaru Station Rd, Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, Waimate West water mains replacement, desludging the Hāwera WWTP Anaerobic Lagoon, Hāwera Business Park infrastructure and Waimate West Reservoir.

Proceeding with projects such as the Manaia Community Facility and swimming pool upgrade, district pathways programme.

Bringing some of the capital projects and other development initiatives forward in the 2021- 2031 Long Term Plan (such as the Hāwera Business Park and associated infrastructure work and the Eltham, Manaia, Ōpunakē, Pātea and Waverley Town Centre upgrades).

Advertisement

■ For more information visit the council's website www.southtaranaki.com