Stratford residents are being asked to keep a look out for people breaking into vehicles.

Police have issued a special alert to Stratford residents, warning of thieves breaking into vehicles and stealing items.

According to the alert, emailed to residents who subscribe to the Central Taranaki Safe Communities Trust special alerts email, a large number of people have reported their vehicles have been broken into and items stolen over the past few days around the areas of Hamlet St, Brecon Rd, Achilles St, Celia St and Swansea Rd.

People are asked to contact the Stratford police with any information.

Remember to:

Keep your vehicles locked and if possible store in a locked shed.

Remove valuables out of sight or remove them from the vehicle altogether.

Phone 111 at the time if you see or hear anything suspicious.

The recent move to increase the limit on Paywave transactions is another very good reason to be especially vigilant around keeping your wallet safe.