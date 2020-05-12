A video of what pupils have been doing during the Covid-19 alert levels is helping to keep the Midhirst School community together.

Year 3 and 4 Midhirst School teacher Caitlyn Murray says she got the idea to make the video after Pouakai class teacher Jonathan Faapoi made a video about what his pupils were doing.

"I thought it was an awesome idea and a great way for our students, whānau and our community to see the amazing things that our students have been doing at home. So I decided that we should create a video featuring photos and videos from each class in the school. "

She says the video has had a lot of positive feedback.

"It has been really lovely. We have received comments from people who are in our community without children attending Midhirst School that have enjoyed seeing what the kids have been getting up to."

Caitlyn says by making the video, she was able to share some positivity.

"We feel so grateful for our amazing community for the incredible support they continue to show us during this time."

To make the video, Caitlyn used images and video clips from each class on Seesaw and put it all together on iMovie.

"It only took me only a few hours on Sunday afternoon and it is something I enjoy creating. The students who are currently at school chose which songs they wanted in the video."

She says this year Midhirst School has begun using Seesaw, an online platform across all the classrooms as a way of communication and building positive relationships with the school community.

"It has been very beneficial during this lockdown as a way of not only keeping in contact with our students and families, but also having the ability to share learning activities with our students at home.

"It is engaging and the students love being able to share what they have been doing at home, whether it is baking, Lego competitions, exploring outside, making bird houses and insect hotels or just sharing their passions."

She says the teachers are excited about being able to share in these experiences with the pupils and celebrate all of the things they are doing at home.

She says it is important to stay connected during this time.

"For many of the students in my class, this is my third year teaching them. We are like a family and I want my students to feel that I am still here for them during this time, not only for their learning but also for their wellbeing.

"Our main concern is that our students, families and community are safe and happy during this time."

Caitlyn says she is currently back at school with pupils who needed to be back at school.

"I am juggling both my class online and the students at school but I have the support of our wonderful teacher aide Bev Heine, office administrator Sara Robertson and principal Graham Sands."

She says they are enjoying being back at school, even if it looks very different right now.

"I am missing my wonderful class very much and I am looking forward to being able to see them all in person again soon."

■ The video can be found on the Midhirst School Facebook page.