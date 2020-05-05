Achieving zero cases two days in a row was testament to New Zealanders' efforts that "we could be undeniably proud of", PM Jacinda Ardern says.

All 16 of the region's confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 are now recovered.

The last confirmed case in the region was on April 26, three weeks after the previous positive test. On April 27, a probable case was also recorded.

3657 tests have been carried out in the region as of Monday this week.

Ngati Ruanui Health Care and Ngaruahine Iwi Health Services in conjunction with Tui Ora and others have worked hard to set up a range of pop up stations in South and central Taranaki to get people in the community tested. Pop up locations have included Hāwera, Manaia and Eltham with one taking place in Stratford this week.

The Stratford clinic will be held at the Whakaahurangi Marae on Celia Street between 10am and 3pm on Thursday, May 7.

Te Aorangi Dillon, chairperson of the Whakaahurangi Marae, says the testing will be done on a first come, first served basis.

She says the marae committee were happy to provide the venue for the testing.

We are supporting the initiative by providing the venue. We believe it is important that the long term survival of our community as a whole is taken seriously. As a whanau we saw the importance of the test as it also justified the measures in place for Level four as well as reiterating the absolute importance that we all stick to the plan for Level three."

Te Aorangi says people should not be be put off by people saying the test isn't pleasant.

"I myself have been tested and all the talk of it being a painful procedure was disproved."

She says testing at the pop-up clinic is open to all, whether people have symptoms or not and she encourages people to go and get tested.

Jaimie Bertie got tested last week and says people should not be scared of it. She describes her experience as being quick and easy.

"You have to blow your nose and cough into your left elbow then rest your head back they take a quick swab and it's done. I had one very clear nostril for a day and that was it."

Jaimie, who owns and operates Hair by Jaimie Bertie in Stratford, says she is pleased she got the test done, especially having since got the negative result back, as she feels reassured by it.

"The week before we went into lockdown I had been in contact with so many people, so I would rather be safe than sorry."

Jaimie says the negative test has given her extra confidence in planning for reopening the doors to her business as soon as she can, which she hopes will be in Level 2."

The TDHB has set up four community-based locations in New Plymouth, Waitara, Hawera and Opunake for Covid-19 testing. There is no charge for testing, but people should call or text the clinic in advance before they go. The contact and locaiton details for the four locations are on the Taranaki District Health Board website.

People can also arrange a test through their GP or by calling Healthline's free Covid-19 hotline on 0800 358 5453.

Taranaki is not the only Health Board to have no active cases. Whanganui, Wairarapa, the West Coast, Tairawhiti, and the Lakes Health Boards also have no active cases currently.

Nationwide there are 184 active cases and four people are in hospital. There are 1302 recovered cases in the country.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

