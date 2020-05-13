Taranaki artists have the chance to showcase their Covid-19 lockdown creations in the Percy Thompson end of year art exhibition.

The exhibition will run from mid-December to the end of January 2021. The exhibition is only open to Taranaki artists.

Gallery director Rhonda Bunyan is currently looking for expressions of interests from artists wanting to include their art in the exhibition.

She says the online exhibition on the Percy Thompson Gallery Facebook page gave her the idea.

"I have seen a lot of great art through Facebook and I thought the exhibition will be a great way to the different art pieces created during the lockdown and alert levels."

She says the exhibition is open to both new and experienced artists.

"The art must have been created during the lockdown and alert levels. Artists must also provide a write-up about their art process and their thoughts during lockdown."

She says the exhibition will be engaging.

"Viewers see two sides of the coin. They view the art and also read about the artist's experience."

She says she the response she has received has been incredible.

"I already have around 30 artists who have expressed their interest. I put a post up on Facebook last week and had a response immediately."

Rhonda says she is excited for the exhibition.

"Most people in New Zealand have never experiences the lockdown before. Holding the exhibition is a great opportunity to showcase artists and their thoughts during lockdown."

If you are a Taranaki artist and want to have your lockdown art in the exhibition, email expressions of interest to director@percythompsongallery.org.nz