Anzac Day was marked by the residents of Marire and Maryann rest homes last month.

Andrea Walker, diversional therapist for Agecare Central, which Maryanne and Marire rest homes are both part of, says a wreath was made by residents in the lead up to the day.

On the day resident Raymond Ratu, who was a Lance Corporal in the New Zealand Army, placed the wreath on behalf of the residents.

Raymond served in the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment between 1967 and 1972.