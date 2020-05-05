Covid-19 restrictions might mean you can't celebrate Mother's Day this year in your usual way, but that doesn't mean the day itself is cancelled.

Mother's Day in the time of Covid can still be memorable for all the right reasons with a bit of creative thinking.

By using local businesses in her town, not only are you guaranteed a great gift or token, but you also support her local economy and help her community get through the impact of Covid-19 too.

Flowers are a good gift on Mother's Day next Sunday, and by using a local florist you are supporting businesses in the community as well. Photo / File

Covid-19 may have stopped a lot of things, but it didn't stop flowers and plants from growing. Check with the local florist in her town and organise a delivery of her favourite flowers to her door.

Many florists also offer add-ons of chocolates, teddies or even balloons so you are sure to be able to cheer up her day with a floral delivery.

Cafes aren't open for seated meals, but you can still grab her a takeaway coffee from a local place. Photo / Getty Images

While you can't take your mum out for brunch or dinner at her favourite cafe or restaurant this year, you can still treat to her something delicious.

Check with her favourite cafe - are they offering a takeout or delivery service this year? If so, all you have to do is set the table and pay the bill. If the cafe isn't open during level 3, don't panic, just organise a gift voucher from them and arrange a time in the future for those pancakes or french toast.

Gifts from local stores are often more personal and tailored to an individual's taste. Photo / file

Shopping isn't off the menu either, you just have to do it a little bit differently this year. Instead of taking mum for a browse around the shops, you will need to use your computer browser instead.

Before you start clicking "add to basket" however, just remember, many local stores are offering a click and collect service, so check out her favourite local shops and organise something from one of them. Most shops are also able to offer a form of gift voucher if you prefer to let her choose something herself.

Or give her local bookshop or pharmacy a call, ask them to help you - chances are they know your mum and can recommend her favourite perfume or book from an author she loves.

Her favourite drink can often be found from a local store or boutique distillery. Photo / Thinkstock

If you normally toast mum with something alcoholic, you can still organise that this year. Local craft breweries, gin distilleries, wine stores and bottle shops are all open and many are offering contactless delivery.

If she prefers coffee to chardonnay, that's covered too, with plenty of cafes open for pick up orders. Alternatively, if she has been missing her daily coffees during alert level 4, maybe now is the time to call into a local appliance store and buy her a coffee machine, along with some fresh coffee grounds from a roastery nearby.

Get the younger members of the family to create chalk art outside her house as a surprise in the morning. Photo / 123rf

If you live near your mum, then hopefully you have been able to take advantage of the changes between levels 4 and 3 and she is now included in your bubble. If so, then you can still enjoy the day together, be it taking a walk together, having lunch at your house or grabbing a takeaway dinner to share.

If distance is an issue however, then now is the perfect time to introduce mum to online gaming. Organise a family quiz night on zoom or Skype, or set her up to play Scrabble online with the rest of the family. You can even organise a meal delivery to coincide with one at your end and share a virtual meal together perhaps.

If mum lives locally to you, why not surprise her with some chalk art outside her house this year. Equip some of the smaller grandchildren with some pavement chalk and let their imagination take over. A simple flower, an intricate mandala design or a rainbow. Leave it to them to decide and show off their creativity.

Children can also put their creative talent to use making some Mother's Day cards and artwork as well.

One last thing - if you yourself are normally on the receiving end of a glitter and glue concoction unearthed from a schoolbag in time for Mother's Day, just remember this year they won't be bringing those handmade gifts from school. Maybe just send them to the craft table and close your eyes instead!