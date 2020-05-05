A historic kauri tree will not be eligible for a rates remission in future, following deliberations by Stratford councillors on the matter.

Last week, Stratford District Council's policy and services committee met virtually to hear submissions on the draft rates remission policy before deciding if any changes were required before it was adopted.

The tree, located in the grounds of the former Douglas School, had been planted in 1981 to mark the school's 75 year jubilee. It was one of only three properties to have received a remission on rates due under a clause allowing for rates remission on land with a heritage structure.

The accompanying report from council's revenue manager Julie Erwood stated there are only three properties in the district which received this remission, despite a number of properties being eligible.

The former boarding house in Douglas and the Whangamomona Hotel received the remission along with the Douglas School tree last year. For the 2019/20 financial year, the total heritage remission across the three properties totalled $558.35.

Councillors heard the policy went out for consultation for four weeks across March and April this year, and a total of three submissions were received.

One submission, from Whangamomona Hotel owners Richard and Vicki Pratt, opposed the removal of the remission for land with a heritage structure.

Speaking at the hearing, Richard Pratt said while the actual remission received was only a fraction of the hotel's annual maintenance budget, it showed the council recognised the importance of the hotel to the Whangamomona community and to the people of Stratford.

By supporting heritage buildings council was adding value to the Stratford community, he said.

"By removing this support are you endangering the very existence of many of the heritage buildings you currently support?"

The hotel, said Richard, provided a service to the community far beyond serving meals and drink.

"There is no infrastructure in Whangamomona other than a long drop toilet, so the pub gets utilised by the general public for things."

They provided water, toilets, phone services and even advice to tourists travelling through, said Richard. In addition, they often cleared rubbish off the highway.

"Which helps the district as a whole as tourists bring in money to the region."

He argued the significance of heritage buildings was being overlooked for budgetary considerations, rather than the importance of their historical value.

The other two submissions, from Federated Farmers and the QEII National Trust, opposed the removal of rates remissions for land subject to an open space covenant and land with biodiversity values. As open space covenants, also known as QEIIs, are listed as land fully non-rateable under the Rating Act this had been removed from the policy to avoid duplication.

Councillors agreed to change the draft to keep the biodiversity remission policy in.

They also agreed to remove the heritage buildings remission clause, after agreeing there were other avenues council could explore to support historic buildings. Both decisions were unanimous.

The policy will now become operational on July 1 this year.

Disclaimer: Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council.