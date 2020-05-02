Taranaki Base and Hāwera hospitals are settling into Alert level 3 mode.

Under Level 3, both hospitals remain open for emergency care, whether or not that care relates to COVID-19. Outpatient services will also continue to see as many patients as possible using alternatives to the usual face-to-face settings, such as Zoom and phone consultations.

Gillian Campbell, Taranaki DHB chief operating officer, says the hospitals were prepared for the change.

"The extremely busy month at Alert Level 4 means we are well prepared to move into level 3, while continuing our focus on the delivery of quality, patient-centred health care, and working safely to protect patients, their family/whānau and our staff."

This includes establishing community-based testing centres throughout the region; planning for all aspects of managing suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients, and changing the way healthcare is delivered to minimise public health risk, she says.

"Throughout the lockdown, our teams have come to work to ensure the healthcare needs of the community are met and I thank them for this."

Any challenges they have faced have also come with opportunities for learning and improvements, Gillian says.

"We have received positive feedback with the use of phone and telehealth consultations; implementing these changes has seen a reduction in wait times for some services. Going forward into level 3, these alternative ways of delivering healthcare will continue to be used in support of our usual practices."

Meanwhile, a temporary visitors' policy is in place for both hospitals at Alert level 3. The policy is designed to minimise the number of people coming into the hospitals, she says.

"It's vital we continue to minimise the number of people coming into our hospitals to reduce the opportunity for any infections to spread. At level 3 patients are allowed to have one visitor from a patient's extended bubble, with no suspicion of COVID-19. They must be the same (nominated) person each time."

In the neonatal and children's wards, both parents or caregivers can be in attendance. Two people are also allowed to visit the labour and maternity wards while the patient is in labour, and then one nominated person can visit after. One nominated person can support a terminal patient through end-of-life care. However, there is still a no-visitor policy in place for any COVID-19 patients.

In order to ensure the overall wellbeing of patients, compassionate visitation will be considered by lead clinicians/nurse managers on a case-by-case basis, says Gillian.

"In all exceptions where a visitor is allowed to access any TDHB facility, the appropriate screening will take place before they are allowed to enter the care environment to ensure they are well, have clean hands and are using appropriate PPE."