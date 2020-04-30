Visitors are allowed back at Taranaki's hospitals now the nation has moved to Alert Level 3.

During Alert Level 4 a temporary no-visitors policy was introduced across all Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) facilities as part of the fight against Covid-19.

Now a new temporary visitors policy has been introduced, effective from 7am on Friday May 1.

Patients are now allowed to have one visitor from a their extended bubble, with no suspicion of COVID-19. The visitor must be the same person each time.

Advertisement

Formal visiting hours are in place, unless by prior arrangement with the ward manager.

The rule applies to most wards and departments, with a couple of exceptions. In the neonatal and children's wards both parents or caregivers can be in attendance. Two people are also allowed to visit the labour and maternity wards while the patient is in labour, and then one nominated person can visit after.

One nominated person can support a terminal patient through end-of-life care.

People visiting a patient are asked to follow some basic guidelines as well. Visitors should be healthy and well, use the hand sanitiser available around the hospital and keep a physical distance of two metres from staff and patients. Visitors must all be signed in on arrival for contact tracing if necessary.

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website