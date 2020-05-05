A school garden has been putting food in student's bellies although they're not at school.

Toko School have been donating produce to The Kai Kitchen Trust. The produce includes rhubarb, apples and feijoas.

The Kai Kitchen Trust is a registered charity which provides school lunches to pupils around Taranaki.

Due to Covid-19, the Trust has stopped making school lunches and has found an alternative so children can still receive healthy lunches.

During alert level 3, the Trust is delivering boxes filled with a week's worth of food for parents and caregivers to make the lunches.

Operations manager Rochelle Steer says while schools are operating with small numbers, with the majority of pupils at home, there is still plenty of need. She is delivering the boxes to 20 students.

"I have worked with schools to make this happen, schools have arranged this with families and we deliver to the homes."

She says the donations from Toko School are appreciated.

"They're a school who are helping other students in the region. They're really kind and I'm thankful for their support."

Toko School principal Kim Waite says the school enjoys donating surplus foods from their school garden to the Kai Kitchen times.

"We've donated to The Kai Kitchen Trust two or three times and as time goes on we want to increase that. It's a way to reach out and help the wider community.

"The need for food doesn't change just because the children are at home."

Rochelle says the boxes include bread, cheese, spreads, margarine, fruits, muesli bars and snack foods.

"I've also added milk, Milo and other pieces to help out the families.

"I was quite concerned for the children and how lockdown impacts them. I understand it can be a stressful time for parents. To be able to still help is wonderful."

Once we are in alert level 2, The Kai Kitchen Trust will resume making school lunches. Rochelle says she is currently working from home, putting the boxes together herself.

"Once we are in level 2, the volunteers will be able to continue to help. Before Covid-19, we were working from Tutaki Youth in Stratford. Once we are in level 2, we will work from there again."

She says she is taking every step possible to ensure she is putting together and delivering the boxes in the safest way.

"All of the food is in packaging, besides the fruit which can be washed. I wear a mask, wash my hands and put on gloves before putting a box together.

"When I'm finished with the box, I rewash my hands and put on a fresh set of gloves and start on another box."

She says she is excited for when school goes back.

"Once the alert levels drop, the majority of children will be back at school. I'll enjoy being able to see their happy faces when I drop off the deliveries. I miss it."

■ To arrange contactless pick-up for donated food for the lunches, or for more ways to help The Kai Kitchen Trust contact Rochelle on 021 465 688.