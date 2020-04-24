Dr Michelle Dickinson aka Nanogirl explains coronavirus for kids. Video / Supplied

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) is planning and preparing for the region's move to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday, April 28.

Under Level 3, health services around Taranaki will operate as normal as possible, but TDHB chief executive Rosemary Clements says one of the focuses will be managing public health risks.

"We are working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure we can delivery quality care to our patients and their families/whānau whilst working safely to protect everyone, including our health care workers."

She says strict measures will remain in place.

"This means strict hygiene measures and social/physical distancing measures will remain in place, and personal protective equipment (PPE) will be used by all health care staff when required."

At Alert Level 3, there will be some differences in how the public access health and disability services. There is information and guidance on the Ministry of Health website.

Rosemary says the TDHB is still there to help the community.

"We want to reassure the Taranaki community that we are here to help just as before, but you may notice some changes in the way health care is provided including virtual

appointments online via Telehealth or over the phone. There will still be opportunities for people to see their doctor, nurse, midwife or health professional if face-to-face is required."

She is impressed by the steps taken during lockdown to ensure patients are still cared for.

"It's amazing what measures our health services have put in place over lock down to ensure a high level of care for patients. I am incredibly proud of the quick change of health delivery models for our community, and know that we will continue to meet the demands of our Taranaki population through this new way of working."

As hospital and health services move to increase their capability in Taranaki, COVID-19 testing will also continue. People can now go direct to one of the four local testing clinics in New Plymouth, Hawera, Waitara and Opunake. Details on how to get an appointment are on the Taranaki DHB website.

People who are concerned about their health should still contact their health professional or Healthline (0800 611 116) as normal, to access treatments, vaccinations and medicines needed to stay well, whether or not the care needed relates to COVID-19.

