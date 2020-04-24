Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke placed wreaths at the Cross of Sacrifice in Stratford as well as the Malone Gates in the town.

While Covid-19 restrictions meant there were no formal ceremonies for Anzac Day this year, Neil says he wanted to do something to show respect to the servicemen and women who gave so much for their country.

Stratford mayor, Neil Volzke, placed a wreath at the Malone Gates before Anzac Day.

The two wreaths, made by Margaret Vickers, were placed by the mayor before Anzac Day, in a quiet moment.

While there was no formal service, Neil took a moment to stand in silence and reflect as he placed the wreath.

