Matthew McDonald is seeking election to the Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) in the election taking place in June this year.

Giving voters a choice was a key factor in Matthew deciding to stand this year, he says.

"Giving voters a choice of candidates means the community is involved in determining the outcome. Without more than the required number of candidates there is no choice, no vote, and the community doesn't get to have a say."

Matthew says he thinks it is important candidates are in touch with the community they want to serve.

"You need to understand the community and to be accessible to people."

With an office on the main part of Broadway in Stratford, Matthew says he is certainly accessible.

"I am easy to find. I am always at the end of the phone or in the office and make sure I am available to people when they need to talk to me."

As a Taranaki Regional councillor, being available is something Matthew says he knows is key in making sure he is representing his community well.

"I have connections all through the area. Through business, my role on TRC, as well as my involvement with various sporting groups and voluntary roles. "

A strong financial knowledge is also important for trustees to have, he says.

"I am also known as being pretty straight to the point which is a good skill as well."

A strong understanding of the trust deed is good as well, and Matthew says he knows it well.

"Trustees need to act in good faith, and to follow and apply the intent of the trust deed. If they do that, they will make good decisions."

The original trust deed set a limit to how many terms a trustee could serve, and Matthew says he thinks that was a good idea.

"Limiting the number of terms means making way for fresh voices and perspectives which is important to make sure the whole community is represented over the years."

The TET is going to be more important than ever before as the community, along with the rest of the world, recovers from Covid-19, he says.

"TET, the TSB Trust and the other community grant organisations are going to be vital when it comes to helping our clubs, groups and people come out of this well. Now more than ever before people will need the support TET gives and TET will need strong trustees to steer through these times."

The TET helps funds many voluntary groups and organisations, and Matthew says that makes it part of the lifeblood of the community.

"It is essential TET continues to help groups and organisations who in turn help our communities."

He is a member of the Eltham Lions and says that and his time with the Young Farmers organisation are just two of the voluntary commitments he has enjoyed over the years.

"My wife Nicole and I are also both volunteering as driving instructors through Blue Light, plus I am involved in coaching various sports at different levels such as junior golf."

Volunteers are a vital part of any community, he says.

"If you have the time to volunteer you should do it. Without volunteers our community would be a pretty sad place."

Every three years, electors in the Taranaki Electricity Trust district elect six trustees:

An election to fill these vacancies will occur by postal vote on Friday, June 12.

Nominations closed at noon on Friday, April 24.

