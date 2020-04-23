Jono Erwood is seeking election to the Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) in the election taking place in June this year.

While this is the first time Jono has stood for election to the trust, it wasn't a sudden decision, he says.

"It's always been in the back of my mind. I have thought about it for a long time, and the time is right now. I have the time and I have the experience I think the role needs."

On his candidate profile for the election, Jono has included a well known quote.

"If you want a job done, you ask a busy person."

He says as a busy person himself, the words ring true.

"I have the time for things because I know how to make the time. I don't sit around, I get things done."

A police officer of over 30 years, Jono is the school community officer for the police, and is in his third term serving as a Stratford District councillor representing the Urban Ward.

Jono is also a founding member of local charity Team HOPE, and says he believes his values align well with those of the TET.

"Team HOPE has helped our community a lot, and TET does that too, albeit in a bigger way."

That help needs to be sustainable he says, something he thinks needs to be a focus of TET.

"It's not just about helping the community right now, but making sure there are sustainable benefits going into the future."

Honesty and a strong sense of fairness are key requirements for the role, he says.

"I think trustees need to have a broad mind, to make all decisions fairly, not have favourites. The community money should go to groups and projects across the spectrum, not just sports groups, but cultural ones, environmental ones as well as sporting groups and projects."

Jono says he would like to see more transparency on the TET.

"Last year, when John Campbell retired, I think the vacancy should have gone to the next highest polling candidate from the previous election, not been chosen by the other trustees. It's not about who it was, but about making sure voters were heard."

Jono would also like to see trustees not being able to continually seek re-election.

"I would like to see a limit to the number of terms trustees can serve. Maybe three or four terms. That brings in fresh faces, with new ideas and opinions. It;s also future proofing, making sure there are always new people coming on as trustees."

He says it's important trustees can work with people from a wide range of backgrounds.

"Every day I deal with people from all walks of life, often providing a listening ear which is important as well. You have to be able to understand where someone comes from to be able to relate to them, even if their background is very different to yours."

