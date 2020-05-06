An online exhibition is helping people to appreciate art from the comforts of their own homes.

The Percy Thomson Gallery Facebook page has been sharing pictures of artwork by local and international artists.

Percy Thomson Gallery director Rhonda Bunyan says when we share art we are giving a little piece of our ourselves.

"Art is a piece of your creative soul that you share with someone else to elicit an emotion in that person. Not everyone will 'like' your art or even get what it is about. But that's okay, because your art will touch someone, make them think, give them an understanding and provide an opportunity for an experience that no other piece of art can give them."

She says unfortunately, the Stratford Art Society Autumn exhibition was cancelled.

"This exhibition usually fills the gallery with more than 300 artworks. I have offered members the opportunity to share their artwork in the visual exhibition."

Rhonda is encouraging everyone to get creative and send in pieces of their art.

"The idea for the virtual exhibition I am running through Percy Thomson Gallery's Facebook page is open to all artists young and old and people who are new or experienced.

"I have enjoyed the children's art. They are so representative of how they see their world with naive quality that was the heart."

She says works from different cultures and countries are also part of the online exhibition.

"Some artists from abroad have contacted me and are delighted that we have shared their work here."

The virtual exhibition is a great way to look at people's work, Rhonda says.

"We live in a creative community, locally, nationally and globally. We connect with people from all walks of life with self-expression through art."

She says the virtual art exhibition has received a lot of positive feedback.

"Several people have left messages and took the time to message me about how much they are enjoying it."

For Rhonda she has turned her creativity to bread-making during the alert level restrictions.

"I'm churning out lots of different types of breads. It's really relaxing, I love it. I'm also sorting through photos and painting mannequins."

She says her advice to people who want to get creative is to set aside a time.

"Each day or evening where you give yourself permission to enter your creative bubble. There are lots of excellent tutorials online. Daily challenges are helpful too. Get into a group who are undertaking daily art challenges and see where they take you. Procrastination is a creative killer. The housework can wait."

She is also encouraging young artists to enter the TSB Community Trust Emergence Award for Young Taranaki Artists.

The artist must be born in Taranaki, live in Taranaki, or have attended secondary school in Taranaki and be aged 14 to 26 years on July 3. Entries close on July 3.

For more information on the TSB Community Trust Emergence Award for Young Taranaki Artist, visit percythomsongallery.org.nz/page/tsb-community-trust-emergence-award-2020/

■ If you want your art included in the online exhibition, send in photos to the Percy Thompson Gallery Page.