

Dawn services and parades are out this Anzac Day but people in Taranaki can still collectively and safely remember the servicemen and servicewomen who have sacrificed for the freedom of so many New Zealanders.

As a national Dawn Service is broadcast on radio, the internet and via a special app, from 6am on Saturday, April 25, people are invited to stand within their home bubble to remember the fallen. It's an initiative of the RSA and NZ Defence Force – see www.standatdawn.com for details.

The Stand at Dawn campaign is a great way for people to show their support, says Taranaki Civil Defence Controller Craig Campbell-Smart.

"Hundreds normally attend Dawn Services right across the region, and this year we thoroughly recommend you take part in Stand at Dawn instead. Stand at your letterbox, at the front door, in your lounge rooms, balconies, in your driveway. Wherever you are in the world, stand and take a moment to remember our fallen – but please stay within your bubble."

He says keeping ourselves and our communities safe from Covid-19 is a fitting way to honour the memory of those who fought and died for our country.

"As we continue to fight the advance Covid-19 on our shores, it is a poignant and significant time to acknowledge the efforts of those who have come before us, and reflect on our own, from the safety of our isolation bubbles."

There are a number of other ways people can show their Anzac Spirit this weekend, such as making wreaths, laying virtual poppies, learning the history of our Anzacs and to keep in theme with the popularity of lockdown baking – make some Anzac biscuits, says Craig.

"We also encourage those who have placed teddy bears in their windows to adorn them with Anzac poppies and messages. We know the bears are a welcome and valued sight by our young – and not so young – community members, and acknowledging Anzac Day in this way is a chance to extend the important conversation about the day's historic significance."

"Together, we will remember them, even as we adhere to Alert Level 4."

People can also tune in to the special South Taranaki RSA dawn service which has been pre-recorded and will be broadcast on Hokonui Radio at 6.30am and 9am on the day. It will also be available on iHeart Radio.

Finally, with Anzac Day falling on a Saturday this year, the public holiday will be on Monday 27 April.

"It's important to remember we're still in Level 4, so we need to keep up our good work and stay in our bubbles," says Craig.

• To make a donation to the RSA visit Givealittle page

• Join us for the virtual Anzac Day Dawn Service from 6am on Saturday at nzherald.co.nz or Newstalk ZB. Or tune in to Hokonui Radio at 6.30am or 9am for the South Taranaki RSA dawn service.

• Print out our special Anzac Day poster, pin it in your window and help us line the streets with poppies.