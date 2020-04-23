The South Taranaki District Council has provided an update on their services during Alert Level Three.

Local Government won't be back to delivering normal services under Level 3 and public facilities (such as libraries, pools and playgrounds) must remain closed.

The council will continue to keep delivering essential services such as water and waste. Many other council services will continue to be delivered by staff working remotely, for example consenting and some regulatory functions, and the Contact Centre remains open so customer enquiries can be taken.

However, following the Government's announcement that the country is moving to Alert Level 3, from Tuesday 28 April the South Taranaki District Council are making the following changes:

Kerbside Collections:

General waste (red lid) wheelie bin collection will continue on normal collection day. Mixed recycling (yellow lid) wheelie bin collection will resume on normal collection day. Please note, because the facility mixed recycling goes to remains closed, all mixed recycling (paper, cardboard, plastic) will have to go to the landfill.

The council encourages residents to continue to stockpile their recycling if it is possible. Glass recycling (blue crate) collection will resume on normal collection day and the glass will be recycled.

Green waste (large green bin) collection will resume on normal collection day and will be sent to the green waste processing facility. Green waste stickers will remain valid for five weeks past their original end date of 30 September 2020, up to and including November 4.

Transfer Stations:

Transfer stations will open under normal operating hours to accept the usual general waste, glass and mixed recycling and green waste. To ensure there is no physical contact payment is by EFTPOS or account only, and 24-hour recycling will not be available at any transfer station.

LibraryPlus Centres:

LibraryPlus facilities remain closed however residents can again access physical books from their local LibraryPlus via a new click and collect contactless system. Click and collect items will be available for pickup:

Hāwera: Monday to Friday 11am-2pm Monday to Friday

Eltham, Manaia, Opunake, Pātea and Waverley: Monday to Friday 11am-1pm

Kaponga: Wednesday: 1.30-3pm

Online services are available including access to eBooks and eAudio. Phone 0800 111 323 or email librarycontact@stdc.govt.nz for any assistance. Public Wifi remains off.

Cemeteries:

Cemeteries remain open with updated protocols around burials and services.

Parks and Playgrounds:

While parks are open to walk through (with safe distancing practices) playgrounds will remain closed. Parks staff will resume their work in our parks and gardens.

Building:

Building consents continue to be processed and building inspections have been resumed. After clearing outstanding bookings, new inspection bookings will be scheduled from Monday May 4 onwards.

The council continues to deliver these services:

LIMS - Land Information Memorandums can still be ordered but will only be provided electronically.

Noise Control and Animal Services - Please call 0800 111 323 if you need to make a service request.

Planning and Resource Consents - Phone 0800 111 323 and email enquiries can be directed to planning@stdc.govt.nz Resource consents are being processed and any hearings being held virtually.

Facilities closed to public:

Libraries, Aquatic Centre, TSB Hub, Playgrounds, Public Halls, i-SITE Information Centre, Aotea Utanganui Museum, Freedom Camping sites and Hāwera Administration Building.