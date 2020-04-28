The Pregnancy Help Taranaki branch is open during alert level 3.

The centre was reopened April 28, when the change to alert level 3 was implemented.

Branch manager Stacey Seyb says a number of safety measures are in place to ensure the centre is meeting Covid-19 alert level 3 requirements for social agencies.

Hand sanitiser will be available at every entry point, PPE gear will be provided for staff when sorting donations and door handles and surfaces will be cleaned with hospital grade disinfectant daily.

She says it is great the centre is open again in a safe manner.

"We know this has been a difficult time for many families and we are looking forward to being able to offer our services to many people once again."

The centre will begin contact tracing, where all visitors will have their details recorded on the usual sign in sheet, however the time will also be recorded.

Staff will be required to document the contact they have with all other people.

Stacey says as the centre is classed as an essential service, they were still able to provide urgent items for clients.

"We had to do this in a way that meant we wouldn't run short on goods, so most of the clients we supported were referred to us by other agencies. There was an initial demand for safe sleep spaces in the first week but that has since settled."

Clients are encouraged to make contact using phone or internet where possible and packs will be sent directly to clients when possible.

"Clients needing to collect equipment and packs will be required to come in individually, one person per household, once they have been notified their items are ready."

Two metre social distancing will be implemented.

She says donations need to be dropped directly to the donation bay through the open door on the roadside entrance, not through the front door. Drop-off points will not be able to accept donations on behalf of Pregnancy Help Taranaki at this time.

"We have always had such amazing support from our Taranaki community in the way of donated goods and we are hopeful this will continue now more than ever."

She says the staff are looking forward to being able to support the community during these challenging times.

"We are taking every precaution to operate in a safe manner, while meeting the needs of those in difficult situations."