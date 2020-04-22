A Stratford woman is stranded in the Philippines, where her family say they are concerned Covid-19 is not under control.

John Sandford says he is worried about his wife Ulinda being exposed to the virus, and is doing everything in his power to get her home safely.

"We just want her home. The whole family is worried."

John says the family are concerned with recent reports regarding the level of Covid-19 infection in the Philippines.

Advertisement

"It sounds as though they haven't been testing enough, and there is a strong chance the virus is spreading more than official test results show. The healthcare system there isn't great, they just can't afford the tests even, so if Ulinda gets it, we are really worried about her."

The family thought their worries were over late last week, when a planned repatriation flight was announced.

It landed in New Zealand on Monday, having departed Manila with 167 New Zealanders on board. Ulinda was not one of them.

John says the short notice given meant it was impossible for Ulinda to secure a seat on board.

"There just wasn't enough notice, I was up until 1am trying to get it all sorted, but it just wasn't possible."

The issue was one of distance and what John and his family say is a lack of understanding of the specific situation in the Philippines.

"She would have had take a five hour drive to Cagayan de Oro, the nearest airport that had flights gong to Manila, then fly to Manila itself."

The drive was going to be the biggest problem, says John.

Advertisement

The country's military are enforcing strict rules around lockdown measures in the country, with checkpoints creating kilometre-long queues in some areas.

These checkpoints, says John, were an issue for Ulinda.

"She wouldn't have been allowed through them without an official document stating she was allowed to be driving so far to catch a flight."

Planes are parked up on runways around the world as flights are grounded.

An MFAT spokesperson says efforts were made to help New Zealanders get the flight.

"The embassy did its best to help New Zealanders stranded in remote regions by leveraging those Australian domestic flights to connect to the Manila-Auckland flight. While arranging transport to airports was the responsibility of those registered for the commercial flight, the embassy provided a bearer note to travellers to help facilitate through checkpoints, an embassy contact number for local authorities in case travellers struck issues."

John says while Ulinda was given a bearer note, it wouldn't have been enough to ensure she got through the checkpoints.

"There was a letter she could print off, that didn't even have her name on it, plus it was in English only. If there had been more time, we would have asked the embassy to liaise with the local police as something from them, in the right language, would have had more authority. I don't think there was an understanding of what the situation was going to be like."

Without the correct documentation Ulinda was not going to make it through the many checkpoints during the five-hour drive to the nearest airport with a flight to Manila available, says John. Another issue was that they would also need to have organised documentation for any driver they hired to take her there.

"No driver was willing to take the risk to drive all that way and get stopped and questioned by the military. Especially as they were going to have to make a 10-hour round trip."

While Ulinda was therefore unable to make the repatriation flight, an Australian living just own the road from where she is staying was able to make his. John says the flights left the same day from the same airport.

"The difference is the Australian embassy sent a car and driver to collect him and take him there, so no issue with the checkpoints. He was flying from the same airport on the same day. If only the New Zealand and Australian officials had liaised with each other, Ulinda could have gone with him and safely got to her flight."

Instead, she is stuck in the Philippines, a long way away from her husband, children and grandchildren.

John says Ulinda is staying with her sister while they wait to hear if another flight is planned.

"Hopefully if there is, we will have a bit more notice and be able to ensure Ulinda can safely travel through the country to catch the flight."

An Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT)spokesperson says another flight might be available, but they can't guarantee it.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of some New Zealanders who remain in the Philippines and still wish to return to New Zealand. The New Zealand Embassy in Manila continues to explore options for those who want to return to New Zealand. At the same time, given there are no guarantees additional flights will be possible, we continue to advise New Zealanders to also prepare to shelter in place."

There are 389 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in the Philippines currently. This number may include people living there who do not wish to return, or who have returned but are still registered.

John says he appreciates the work done by the New Zealand Embassy staff and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in organising the flight, and providing general support to Kiwis stranded in the country. He hopes, however, any further flight will come with more notice and communication with local authorities to enable people to get through the checkpoints.

Ulinda had flown to the Philippines in early March for her mother's funeral. At the time she flew there was no indication borders would soon close, says John.

"By the time the borders were closing, she was unable to secure a flight out. So now she is stuck."

With her husband, two sons and their wives, and two grandchildren all missing her and worried for her health, John says it is an anxious time for the family.

"We are all just stressed out and want to bring her home."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



‌