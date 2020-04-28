A South Taranaki high school teacher is using his time in the alert level restrictions to raise funds for charities and bring fun to his students.

Hāwera High School head of the social sciences department Grant Collie has set up a Givealittle page where funds will be split evenly between Women's Refuge New Zealand, Kai Kitchen and the SPCA.

"Charities are struggling at the moment and I want to do something to help them."

Once he hits $200 he will colour his beard either green, blue or orange.

Advertisement

"I'm 58 and I have never coloured my hair so I thought it would be fun. I also thought it would be great to incorporate something fun into raising money for charities."

Grant took over his role at Hāwera High School at the start of the year. He spends his weeks in Hāwera and then travels back to Rangitikei on the weekends to spend time with his family.

"The job appealed to me. I love working at the school. There's a fantastic community and the students and staff were very welcoming."

He says the Givealittle page is the best way to help charities.

"If we were at school we would hold a mufti-day but since we aren't, this is the next best way."

He says as well as raising funds, he wanted to do something fun for his students.

"During class, I often crack jokes as well as teach so I thought this was a way to humour students and give them something to laugh about during a serious time. It's important to try and have fun during the current situation."

He says he started the page on April 13 and will close at the end of May.

Advertisement

"Every little bit helps the charities. I really appreciate those who have donated. I'm already so close to meeting my goal."

■ To donate, visit givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/adding-colour-to-online-teaching