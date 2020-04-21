This year's Anzac Day services will be very different from the traditional commemoration services held across the country.

With the Covid -19 restrictions limiting people's movements and gatherings, it has not been possible to organise public Anzac Day events in 2020.

This is the first time in our history the commemorative services have not been held and it comes in a year of special significance, because it marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. There are still some returned servicemen in communities across New Zealand who served in that war.

For a close community like the Stratford District, remembering the fallen and the sacrifices made by our forefathers has a very special significance.

Advertisement

I can recall last year looking at the small white crosses displayed on the lawn next to our Cross of Sacrifice on Miranda Street and recognising the names of well-known families within our community.

Looking at those crosses reminded me how many of those families have lived in this area for generations and that they share a common bond that comes with the loss of a family member or loved one. The unity is still very real today and is a feeling that the people of this community proudly commemorate each Anzac Day.

The Hall of Remembrance on Broadway would normally be adorned with wreaths prepared for Anzac Day but that won't happen this year. Nevertheless the photo gallery remains and serves as a constant reminder of the local contribution made by servicemen and women from this area.

Stratford has a great deal of military history dominated by the hero status of Lieutenant Colonel William Malone and the story of his actions during the battle of Chunuk Bair at Gallipoli on 8 August 1915. Over a five-day period in this battle alone over 800 New Zealanders were killed and nearly 2500 wounded, which are overwhelming numbers for us to contemplate in 2020, as we remember the fallen from the comforts of our home this Anzac Day.

As we approach a day that reminds us of the threats and conflicts that exist around the world, in 2020 all nations face the threat of an unseen enemy in coronavirus. The determination to keep people safe has led to restrictions on movement that will cause us to rethink the future and re-assess our values. New Zealand is up for the challenge and it will take similar resolve and courage that our service men and woman have demonstrated in the past.

Like many, I don't believe we can simply ignore 25 April 2020 and while it is not possible to hold a public commemorative service this year, it is still our responsibility to remember and honour those people who have served our country.

It may be just a small gesture but to fulfil this commitment, on behalf of the community, I will place a wreath at the Cross of Sacrifice and at the Malone Gates, lest we forget.

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old,

Advertisement

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn,

At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We will remember them.