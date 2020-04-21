Suspicious activity in Eltham has lead to an increased police visibility in the area.

Reports of people entering properties trying to get into houses and garages have been posted on the Facebook page Eltham Grapevine.

Page member Brooklyn Gaby says last week someone tried to enter her house on Bridge Street.

"It was around 9.20pm, my partner was at work at the time. The door was kicked out of the lock and wasn't able to lock again. Luckily we could fix it."

The door was kicked out of the lock.

She says she has been at the house for five months and says this is the first time something like this has happened.

"After it had happened I rang my partner's work to get in contact with him. I didn't want to be alone, I didn't feel safe in my own home."

A police spokesperson says Police have not noted any significant increase in burglaries in Eltham.

"Police have seen a decrease in residential burglaries across the country since Alert Level 4 requirements came into effect. Additionally, Police visibility in the area has increased."

The spokesperson says for emergencies call 111 and for non-emergencies, call 105.

Di Gleeson, Central Taranaki Safe Communities Trust safety officer, encourages people to join the Neighbourhood Support programme, where members receive regular updates about what is happening in the community.

"Our free service offers crime prevention advice, useful tips and information and alerts you to current crime trends as they happen."