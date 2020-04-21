When four-year-old Mia Edmonds gets to see her friends again, she'll have some big news to share.

Mia has been named the winner of the Pukeiti Passport Challenge.

Running over the summer, entrants had to complete a special mission to get their "passport" stamped at regional gardens Pukeiti, Tūpare and Hollard Gardens, as well as Puke Ariki.

Her prize is an overnight stay at the soon-to-be completed Pukeiti Family Hut and the honour of naming a new vireya Rhododendron, which was bred by Keith Adams in New Plymouth and raised at Pukeiti.

Mia's suggestion was 'Rosy Comet', with registration of the name now under way.

A vireya at Pukeiti similar to the new Rosy Comet. Photo/ Supplied.

Mia's mother, Jen admits she has no idea how or why Mia came up with the name.

"She didn't even know what a comet is. I didn't help her at all with the name – she's got a good imagination."

Mia was 'so excited' when Jen got the call to say she was the winner.

"Her jaw just dropped. She didn't know what she'd won but she was so excited, it was really cute."

Jen, husband Kerry, Mia and Taylor (five) live in New Plymouth and are regular visitors to Pukeiti.

The girls love bush walks, running around in the wide open spaces and outdoor activities. On their last visit they also "absolutely loved" completing the Treehouse Trail scavenger hunt, Jen says.

During the Passport Challenge there was a minor mishap at Tūpare when they realised they had forgotten the passports – so had to return for another visit. They stamped their passports at Hollard Gardens when they used it as the backdrop for a unicorn-themed photo shoot of the girls.

Like many other Kiwis, the Edmonds family are trying to make the best of the lockdown, including spending time in their own garden. They have recently planted a new vegetable garden and replanted grass, which the girls helped out with by stomping on.

Taranaki Regional Council Regional Gardens Manager Greg Rine says Rosy Comet is a fantastic name for the new vireya, which has lovely, scented pink flowers.

Vireyas are a group of tropical Rhododendron species that grow naturally in south-eastern Asia. The new variety is a hybrid of two species - Rhododendron tuba and Rhododendron praetervisum.

"Vireya are tender, beautiful plants that need special care and Pukeiti grows one of the best collections in the world," Greg says.

Construction of the 12-bed Family Hut has been delayed due to Covid-19, but Greg says it is close to completion and he expects it to be popular with families looking for an adventure in the rainforest.

"We're excited about sharing the finished product with our community and we know Mia and her family will have an incredible time when they are able to visit."

Meanwhile, although the regional gardens are currently closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, their talented gardeners have been busy making videos on everything from starting a vegetable garden to feijoas, potting and composting.

Follow Tūpare, Pukeiti or Hollard Gardens on Facebook for your garden fix.