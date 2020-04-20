Cats are known for their independence, so it is perhaps no surprise kitten season is still well underway despite the country being in a lockdown.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says foster families have been kept busy throughout he lockdown, caring for kittens in their homes.

With the lockdown rules in place, kittens have been unable to go to new forever homes and are instead spending their time with their foster carers.

Once alert levels change, the kittens will be fully ready to go to new homes, so people interested in adopting a kitten are asked to contact the team at The Scratching Post to find out more.

Cece is one of several kittens who will be searching for a forever family of her own.

Karma says the short-haired tortoiseshell is very outgoing in nature, but also loves being fussed over.

All kittens are vet health-checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and are litterbox trained. Adoption fee is $130.

If you are interested in adopting Cece or any other kittens looking for homes, please contact The Scratching Post ph 027 292 6167 or you can reach them via their facebook page - The Scratching Post-Stratford.