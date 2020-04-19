The Brooklands Zoo team has been hard at work during lockdown looking after their very important furry friends during lockdown.

Like other New Plymouth District Council workers who have been keeping core services running – water, rubbish, roads – the zoo keepers are classed as essential workers.

The zoo has brought in split shifts to minimise staff to staff contact.

NPDC Zoo head keeper Louise Mckenna says the only difference is they are not holding any keeper talks and while the animals' behaviour hasn't changed, the animals have noticed how quiet it is without the 113,000 visitors who enjoy the free zoo each year.

"Their behaviour hasn't changed but they've probably noticed how quiet it's been for the last few weeks. The keepers' routines have changed a little with no visitors around - we've been doing things in a different order most days - and the animals have enjoyed that change to the daily routine as much as we have while receiving the same high level of care."

They thanked the vet team, fresh food suppliers, waste removal contractors and cleaners for their support during the lockdown.

NPDC's Brooklands Zoo is home to about 80 animals and has been operating since 1965.