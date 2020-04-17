Firstly, I would like to thank all the essential workers that are keeping New Zealand moving over this unprecedented and uncertain time. I also hope that you are all staying safe in your bubbles.

Given we are at Covid-19 level 4 it means the funeral sector has been given strict directives to what we can and cannot offer and we take these seriously.

If you have a loved one pass during this time, we can offer viewings for only the members in the deceased's own bubble. We can also offer a virtual funeral service via Zoom. This allows family members to participate in the funeral service by sharing their memories with the family, just like a traditional funeral service.

We appreciate this may not suit every family so in that instance we would suggest having a direct cremation or a direct burial and hold a memorial service at a later date when we move to level 2 or level 1.

When we are moved to Covid-19 level 3 it has been indicated we will still have all the same restrictions on funeral services as we have in level 4.

Once we then move to level 2 we can start holding traditional funeral services again with groups no larger than 100 people. We will then be taking all precautions such as not handing out service sheets. They will be in a box rather than personally handed to you. You will be required to bring your own pen for the memorial book etc.

The directives are always evolving, and we will be taking all changes seriously. All updates will be made on our Facebook page if you wish to keep updated with regards to what we can offer.

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to give me a call on 06 765 7672 or flick me an email on briandarthfunerals@xtra.co.nz.

Please everyone stay safe, be in your own bubble and be kind.

Disclaimer: Levels noted in this article were current at the time of publication.