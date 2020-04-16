The arrival of the third live animal export ship in Taranaki this year has upset animal activists across the country.

The Yangtze Harmony arrived in Port Taranaki yesterday to collect 4450 cows to take to China. The ship is scheduled to leave the port tomorrow.

An online petition has been launched by animal activists demanding Taranaki Regional Council, the sole shareholder in Port Taranaki, directs the port to stop allowing the practice.

The latest export of over 4000 cows is the third from the port this year. Taranaki Regional Council made the decision to allow the port to export live animals in January this year. Since then over 12,000 cows have been exported, 4800 in January and 3300 in March.

The voyage from Taranaki to China takes about 17 days, during which time the cows often suffer from rough seas and an unnatural, artificial diet compared to their normal grass, say animal activists.

SAFE campaigns manager Marianne Macdonald says the live export trade is not popular with Taranaki locals.

"Considering the strong local opposition to the live export trade within the Taranaki community, it's concerning that the Taranaki Regional Council is continuing to enable this cruel industry."

The export of live farmed animals for slaughter has already been banned, but a loophole exists enabling animals to be shipped for breeding purposes.

Animal activists say the animals still end up being slaughtered once they are no longer profitable as breeding animals. They say methods of slaughter overseas are often crueller than would be allowed in New Zealand.

The live export trade is currently under review by the Government, and Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor has expressed his preference for a conditional ban on the practice.

The review was announced in June last year, after reports of cows dying while being exported from New Zealand and Australia to Sri Lanka by Australian live export corporation Wellard Ltd.

The number of dairy cattle being exported from New Zealand has dropped in recent years from 100,000 to between 25,000 and 30,000 animals a year.

The online petition calls on Taranaki Regional councillors to put a ban on all future live exports of animals from the port. As of Friday morning it had attracted over 200 signatures.