Daily encouraging posts and study tips are some of the ways Stratford High School are keeping their students connected.

Stratford High School's guidance councillor Liza Albers has set-up an Instagram site for students.

The page is called heart_shs.

The page was set up after the school's management team had a Zoom call and discussed how to keep students connected.

Advertisement

Liza has been a guidance councillor at the school since August 2019. She says she loves working at the school.

"Everyone is so supportive and the students have real heart and are doing their best to excel."

She created the page so she could connect with the students in a way which is accessible to them and provide a platform to share messages of encouragement, support, study tips and wellbeing.

"I wanted to let students know we are all in the same boat and how important it is to make connections with one another. For me to be able to post video feeds is a way I can connect with the students on a personal note, while reaching out to everyone.

"Having an Instagram page creates acceptance and normality around day-to-day mental health and wellbeing, seeing it as normal, natural and healthy to reach out and connect with others."

She says the more links and connections the happier and healthier the school community will be and that is at the heart of this page.

"The page is setup with a heart profile pic, and lists the HEART values of the school - Honest, Excel, Aroha, Respect, Tolerance. This page is about endorsing these values and connecting the community through them."