Keeping a sense of normality and making sure pupils stay connected is the key focus for Eltham Primary School.

With the start of home learning this week, principal Kathryn Pick says the staff at the school have taken a three-pronged approach to make sure all of the pupils' needs are catered to.

"We have a broad spectrum of people who have devices and those who haven't. For those with devices we have set up Google Classrooms and those without have received home learning packs ordered through the Ministry of Education.

"The home learning packs are very specific to the year group so the teachers are still setting activities specific to the needs of the children."

Kathryn says it's important to make sure of the pupils' wellbeing and that they're coping with the lockdown.

"We wanted to try and make things as normal as possible. The students' wellbeing is important to the staff and we want to make sure they are calm and that they know our Government is doing a great job at keeping us safe."

She says each day the teachers put up activities for the students and check in with parents regularly to make sure the students have enough activities.

"We want to make sure not all the learning is completely done on a device and they have activities to do around the house."

She says it is also important for pupils to be connected with their families and to help their parents.

"Helping families with meals and being helpful around the house is important. We understand this is a difficult and stressful time for parents."

Kathryn says the staff have regular Zoom meetings to work together to ensure they are working in the best interests of the school and pupils.

"We want the pupils to have a daily routine and to make things normal as possible for them. We want them to be calm during this stressful time."