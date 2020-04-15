The Taranaki community is being encouraged to be creative during lockdown.

Glen Bennett is encouraging people to make a square out of fabric or yarn, which will be used as a piece for a community quilt.

The quilt will be pieced together once lockdown ends.

"I initially had the idea and I discussed it with friends who also thought it was a good idea. I wanted to find a way to bring the Taranaki community together during a time of isolation."

He says people can get creative during lockdown and add a piece to the quilt.

"It will reflect where people fit into the community and will help people reflect on what life during lockdown was like."

He says by participating, it will inspire creativity.

"We are often so busy and we forget what it means to be part of the community. This will help remind people."

The measurements of the square need to be 22cmx22cm as there is a 2cm border when the squares are sewn into a quilt.

"We are encouraging people to get creative and add decoration to their quilt with permanent markers, different coloured fabric, wool, sequins, bead and paint."

He says the idea is to create an overall design of Mount Taranaki.

"If you can use blue, white or green in your design that would be great. However, if you don't have those colours it is fine to use whatever you have available.

"It's important for people in separation to create something that will help them stay connected."