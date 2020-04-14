The South Taranaki District Council (STDC) is inviting everyone to join them at the Lockdown Local at the end of the week, to wind down, relax and enjoy great local musicians.

STDC tourism and events team leader Tarin Hunt says although the country is in lockdown, people can still enjoy local music - online.

"It's 'open' to all ages - so bring your own beverage, chair and snacks and you can even wear your pajamas if you wish," she says.

With most of the community working from home or unable to work, the Council is organising weekly online concerts with local musicians for people to enjoy.

"It's also an opportunity to those essential workers to enjoy the end of their working week as well and relax and unwind. If we can't bring the people to the music, we will take the music to the people," says Tarin.

The concerts will be available to view on Facebook Live on the South Taranaki District Council Facebook page. To listen in, visit the page just before 5.30pm on Friday.

Featuring:

Friday April 17: Campbell Vibe

Friday April 24: Celine Filbee