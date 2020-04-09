The Taranaki Rugby Football Union is working collaboratively with all rugby clubs in the province to provide potential options for a reduced CMK competition in 2020.

CMK club rugby was due to kick off on March 28 but with Alert Level 4 in effect, the country was forced into lockdown.

Speaking via video conference technology on April 8, Club Chairs and Taranaki Rugby agreed that one full round followed by semi-finals and finals is the preferred option when a start becomes possible.

This scenario would mean the start date for club rugby would be May 16 with finals day July 11. If an earlier start was possible preparation, trainings and pre-season matches would commence.

Community rugby manager Cole Brown says the purpose of the video conference was to work alongside clubs and stakeholders in designing a modified competition specific to the situation created by Covid-19.

"It is our intention to facilitate rugby opportunities for players at all levels in 2020. In order to achieve this, we need to innovate and consider modified events and competitions. Through this innovation we will learn valuable lessons which can be applied in the future.

"We are well supported by New Zealand Rugby, which is in frequent contact with the Ministry of Health."

He says everyone is working towards a return to rugby at a time when it becomes safe to do so.

"The health and wellbeing of our players, supporters and community is top priority. Given the current lockdown and constantly evolving situation giving a specific start date is ambitious, but we can begin to plan for different scenarios."

Originally club rugby was due to commence on April 18 but that has been postponed to align with Alert Level 4, Brown said it gives the clubs and Union time to work together.