Stratford residents are being asked to keep a look out for a suspicious character who has been seen in town.

Police have issued a special alert to Stratford residents, warning of a person described as being a male with short / shaven hair in the area.

He has often been seen carrying a backpack, and riding on a small BMX or mountain bike.

According to the alert, emailed out to residents who subscribe to the Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust special alerts email, he has been seen in and around the East, Skinner and Beaconsfield Roads yesterday.

Residents are advised to call 105 if they see him or 111 if he is spotted on your own property.