Ratapiko School pupils are well prepared for distance learning.

Clair Marshall, Board of Trustees chairperson says her son Lachlan was given resources specific to his learning requirements.

"We really appreciate the efforts of the teachers for doing this. Lachlan is dyslexic and to have access to spelling and math resources specific to him is amazing."

Clair has been a member of the board for the past three years, becoming chairperson in the June election.

"I originally joined as treasurer. At the time the school needed a full board. I have a history in accounting and running a businesses so I thought my skills could be helpful."

She says her husband and mother-in-law went to Ratapiko School.

"It is cool that the different generations attended the school. At the time I enrolled Lachlan he was the school's seventh student."

She says the school was well-prepared.

"They had lots of resources prepared which was really great. For Lachlan, the resources gave him the chance to keep on top of his learning with activities specific to his needs."

Full-time teacher aid at Ratapiko School, Nikki Farley says she enjoys teaching at the school.

"We have enough time in the day to spend with each child and see their successes."

She says she enjoys how Ratapiko has a 'cool' country vibe.

"The children experience different things compared to schools in town."