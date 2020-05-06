Being self sufficient during the Alert Levels is a useful skill, but for Janelle Mitchell self sufficiency is nothing new.

Her passion for self sufficiency is something she says led her to opening Nell's Natural Health Clinic in Stratford over 20 years ago.

The clinic is still going strong, trading as Maunga Earth Healing.

The clinic is a collective of practitioners, including Jeff Silver from Taranaki Acupuncture, who uses traditional Chinese medicine and techniques, Lawrence Prior - a child-centered play therapist and adult counsellor, Vicky Chesswass - a reiki practitioner and massage therapist and beautician Claire Wicksteed from BeeuTfull.

Clinic manager Janelle Mitchell works with over 30 clients a week for massage, CST or herbal consults and advice.

"It is such a beautiful job to know that you are making such a difference in so many peoples' lives. I feel honoured and humbled to be able to apply my services to those who need it. Seeing the relief and joy on peoples' faces. That is priceless."

The clinic is currently not taking any appointments.

"This is a tragedy for our community, and NZ as a whole. For many in our community, we were their lifeline and the support they needed. All our practitioners have ceased working from the implementation of the level 4 alert."

During Alert Level Three, Janelle is able to sell food, medicines and crafts.

"People can make a contactless order and once they've paid externally, they can collect their orders directly from the front of the shop. I'm also offering free delivery to the Stratford area and courier charges to anyone outside of the area."

Janelle's self-sufficiency comes from when she was younger and lived on a farm.

"We were self sufficient where nearly everything we needed came off our land. When leaving home, I continued with the same ethics and grew massive vege and herb gardens to support myself and the neighbourhood I was in."

Janelle became interested in natural healing after the birth of her first child.

"I would take my organic produce to the markets in Stratford. I also home studied herbal medicine to treat my son naturally with any of his illnesses. This was amazing and worked so well."

After her father died, Janelle says she had a dream where he told her she would open a health shop.

"Not knowing anything about how to do this I set to and in eight weeks my doors were open."

Janelle spent six years studying part time for a Diploma in Natural medicine, graduating with the Pacific College of Natural Medicines in Auckland.

"I spent two years in a diploma with Brendan Pittwood, in biodynamic cranio-sacral therapy, conscious communication and body work.

"Along the way I did many short courses which included hypnotherapy, aromatherapy, homeopathy, intuitive healing, non-violent communication and facilitated body movement."

The clinic has a range of organic whole foods, a herbal dispensary, supplements, essential oils, skin care, pet care and crystals.

"Five years ago, we began a bulk food membership programme which featured in the Organic NZ magazine late last year.

"We have over 100 members who have joined this group and are utilising the savings on their whole foods and bulk bought food. We also deliver product to those who live outside the area.

"We will extend the current memberships, adding the length of the lockdown to the expiry date. We don't want our paying members to miss out."

She says the clinic is beneficial to the community.

"It offers all those treatments in one location which in turn gives those in our community options for taking care of their health. It's a place where people get results, relief, respect and understanding.

"We offer organic food at a comparable price to the supermarkets enabling more families to be able to eat well. We also encourage people to bring in their clean containers for refills helping to reduce the packaging waste from retail packets."

For more information, visit the Maunga Earth Healing Facebook page, visit www.nellsnaturalhealthclinic.co.nz or email nellshealth@xtra.co.nz