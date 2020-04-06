Building connections with people not devices, and supporting people after lockdown are two of the messages a rural school principal wants to get across to her school community.

Ratapiko School principal Lisa Hill says she is concerned about the strong push for all learning to be done digitally.

"Lots of learning doesn't come with being connected to the internet. A strong focus for us as a rural school is the connections we make with people."

Lisa has created a bunch of activities for pupils to do that don't center around online learning.

Advertisement

Principal Lisa Hill (left) with the pupils and staff of Ratapiko School.

She says it's important to have these activities, as families may not have unlimited internet access or the ability to constantly be online.

"I've sent out school journals and activities the students can do in the journals and maths sheets so they can keep up with their maths.

"I don't want the pupils to feel reliant on a device to be learning. Learning happens all around us."

She has also set daily challenges. One of the challenges was making scones.

"The pupils are currently learning about measurement and what better way to learn than to apply measurement skills."

US nurse demonstrates just how fast germs spread even if you're wearing gloves. Video / Molly Lixey

She says it's important to be interacting with people in your household and to connect with other family members and friends.

"We need connections with people and not devices. During this time we need to be thinking of others and to be kind.

"I constantly ask pupils if they're being kind and teaching them how to work in a team. It's important to have those skills for later on in life in the workforce."

Advertisement

Lisa says she has spent a lot of time in her garden, taking pictures of insects and different plants.

"One of the activities will be children looking at what is in their own gardens or backyards."

She says the lockdown is an opportunity for pupils to develop their language skills.

"There is more time to engage with people now and have conversations."

She says it is important for people to be careful and considerate when the time comes to transition back to life after lockdown.

"We need to support local businesses and be kind. Everyone is hurting in different ways whether it be financial, loneliness or from a loss of jobs.

"It's important to extend the hand of friendship and help those around us because one day, we may look to them for help."

‌

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

