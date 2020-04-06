Head students from Stratford High School have released a video of their top tips for handling the lockdown period.

The three minute long video can be found on the Stratford High School Facebook page. The 10 student leaders of the school each delivered a message during the video.

The tips included using time wisely, by doing some chores and using the school's HEART values at home.

HEART stands for Honest, Excel, Aroha, Responsible and Tolerant.

Stratford High School.

Head boy Trint Kelsen advised people to listen to the Government.

"Stay in your bubble. If not for you but for the safety of those around you."

Other tips featured in the video were proper hand washing techniques, learn a new skill, being as active as you can and trying to maintain calm during this period of uncertainty.

2020 Stratford High School head girl Courtney Tippett delivered the message of regularly checking school emails to keep up to date and how to handle a stressful situation.

"When times are getting tough remember to speak to your loved ones and you can also contact your school councillor, deans and teachers."

The video can be found on the Stratford High School Facebook page.