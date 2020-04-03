Watch: Wellington Covid-19 clinic swap testing station staff doing dance challenges. Video / Facebook

A cracker forecast for the last weekend of daylight savings will have many Taranaki people keen to get out into the sun while they can before winter bites.

That's all well and good but the message remains the same, stay home and save lives, says Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management.

"It's perfectly natural that blue skies will tempt people out to enjoy some fresh air. Getting out for some exercise is fine but you still need to do the right thing by staying in your neighbourhood and avoiding unnecessary travel."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Advertisement

He says it's important everyone does their bit to keep the virus at bay.

"We're over a week into Alert Level 4 and it's disappointing to see people not following the measures put in place to keep us all safe."



In case you have forgotten, the rules are simple.

If you're heading outside during the Level 4 Pandemic Alert, here's what you need to do:

Keep a 2 metre distance from people who are not part of your bubble.

Stay in your neighbourhood, close to home.

Keep it solitary when going out, just by yourself or with the people you live with.

Avoid unnecessary travel, only drive to get essential supplies, such as groceries or visiting the pharmacy.

Don't drive far from home, especially not to beaches or second homes.

Help our emergency services by only doing safe activities, such as going for a walk, run or bike ride. Don't go swimming, surfing, hunting or tramping.

Don't touch surfaces others may have touched and avoid park benches, playgrounds and skateparks.

Wash your hands regularly with soap.

"Most of all during this time, we encourage you to continue to be kind to one another," says Craig.

"Stay in touch with your older relatives and vulnerable people, talk to your friends, whānau and neighbours over the phone to offer support and a listening ear."

‌