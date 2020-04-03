The Taranaki Regional Council is on the hunt for a new Chief Executive.

Taranaki Regional Council's current Chief Executive, Basil Chamberlain, will retire when his current five-year contract ends mid-year, and the Council has begun a recruitment process to find a replacement.

The Council chair, David MacLeod, says Mr Chamberlain notified Councillors early in the New Year that he would retire, advising that it was the right time for the change.

Basil will retire mid year.

"Basil has acknowledged the trust and generous support that he has received from the Council and many people in the region over the years," says Mr MacLeod.

"He has especially praised the dedicated and professional work of the TRC staff."

"Basil has served Taranaki community for 40 years, with 31 years as the Council's Chief Executive. He has provided intelligent and strong, pragmatic leadership throughout, and has been forthright in advocating for what's right for Taranaki. He has consistently focused on the TRC successfully delivering professional services that make a real difference to the region."

Basil says the wider community deserves the credit for much of the good progress achieved over the years. Thousands of farmers, for example, have voluntarily fenced and planted ring-plain waterways, leading to verified improvements in freshwater quality.

The Council's role has been to facilitate and encourage such efforts, he says, but also to firmly ensure compliance with measures required to protect the environment.