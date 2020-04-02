Taranaki residents are being asked to vote on their favourite way to show support for all Taranaki during the Covid-19 crisis.

Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management has teamed up with the region's four councils, Taranaki Regonal Council, Stratford District Council, South Taranaki District Council and New Plymouth District Council to launch an initiative called Unite Taranaki.

Residents are being asked to vote online for their preferred way to show support across the region.

The options are painting letterboxes yellow and black, decorating homes with fairy lights, putting signs of gratitude on show for all essential workers or using chalk to draw art in driveways.

Residents can vote online here.

The idea is to find a way everyone can do their bit to show their support for each other, right across the region, during the Covid-19 crisis.

The website also has a space for people to submit their own ideas if they prefer.

The website text says the idea is to show all of New Zealand how the province works together at a time like this.

"It's time to take that Taranaki spirit and focus it sharply, to pull everyone together to smash a common enemy."

Hosted on the New Plymouth Council website, the voting runs until noon, April 6 and the winning idea will be announced on April 7.

