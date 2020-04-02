Trump rushes through testing of Chloroquine as a Covid-19 treatment. Chloroquine has already been FDA approved as a malaria treatment. Video / ABC

There is another case of Covid-19 in Taranaki, bringing the region's total to 15.

In the new numbers released today by the Ministry of Health, Taranaki showed an increase of one case since yesterday.

The new case in Taranaki is one of 89 new cases across the country overnight.

‌

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says The 89 new cases are made up of 76 confirmed cases and 13 probable cases. Ninety-two people have recovered from the virus so far. The 89 cases represent the highest daily rise so far in New Zealand.

Advertisement

Thirteen people are in hospital and two are in ICU. One patient in Taranaki remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Currently 51 per cent of cases have links to overseas travel, while just one per cent are currently considered to be community transmission. That percentage is expected to increase however, said Bloomfield at today's press conference.

There have been 26,000 tests so far and Bloomfield says over 4000 can be processed a day. Yesterday there were 2563 tests.

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website