New Plymouth District Council has closed the road to the North Egmont Visitor Centre, citing safety reasons.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) spokesperson, Jacqueline Baker, says the decision was made after discussions with the Department of Conservation.

"We're in a national lockdown as we fight COVID-19 and people are being asked to stay home and save lives. There's been reports of a handful of people doing burnouts on the road."

A number of freedom campers were also still using the facilities at the visitor centre, she says, despite having been told to go to Belt Road Seaside Holiday Park for the duration of the lockdown

Advertisement

"That's the best place for freedom campers with all the necessary safety and hygiene precautions."

There are 61 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand. That makes a total of 708 confirmed and probable cases with 14 people in hospital.

Horses have led to another issue for NPDC, or more to the point, the visitors they attract.

People going for a walk and feeding horses has created a high touch area on a section of the walkway near the Huatoki Dam, says Jacqueline.

She says people who are going for a walk in that area have been opening and closing gates and fences close to the nearby pony club.

"Some people are also continuing to feed the horses. Please remember to not touch pets or animals that aren't in your bubble."

The section of the Huatoki Walkway is now closed until further notice to reduce the risk.

Jacqueline says generally speaking however, most people are following the rules.

"Most of us are doing a great job; staying home, saving lives and staying away from public spaces. Let's keep it up."

Advertisement

‌

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website