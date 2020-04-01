ZM's Bree and Clint speak to Josh - a 23-yr-old Kiwi who had Covid-19 and has now recovered. Video / ZM

There is another case of Covid-19 in Taranaki, bringing the region's total to 14.

In the new numbers released today by the Ministry of Health, Taranaki showed an increase of one case since yesterday.

The latest case is a 39 year old female who has recently returned from the United Kingdom and is in strict isolation.

The case is one of the 61 new cases announced today by Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay.

Of those cases, 47 are confirmed and 14 are probable.

A total of 82 cases across the country have recovered, and of the country's 708 cases, 14 are in hospital.

Two of those are in hospital are in ICU but are stable.

Yesterday Taranaki's medical officer of health, Dr Jonathan Jarman said more cases were still likely to occur in the region.

Taranaki's first hospitalised person with COVID-19 remains in a stable condition at Base Hospital.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website