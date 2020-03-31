Dr Michelle Dickinson aka Nanogirl explains coronavirus for kids. Video / Supplied

There are two more cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki today.

The total number of cases in Taranaki is now 13.

The two cases are among the 48 new confirmed and 10 probable Covid-19 coronavirus cases in New Zealand today.

Of the two new cases in Taranaki, one is a confirmed case and one is a probable, says a Taranaki District Health Board spokesperson.

Advertisement

The confirmed case is a 23-year-old female with recent overseas travel, while the probable case is an 18-year-old female, also with recent overseas travel.

Taranaki's medical officer of health, Dr Jonathan Jarman says more cases are still likely to occur in the region.

"We can still expect to see a rise in the number of cases here in Taranaki, but there is no evidence of any community transmission so far. The people with Covid-19 in our community are those returning from overseas or who have been in close contact with someone who has returned from overseas. Contact tracing of all of cases is a high priority activity and is carried out immediately."

Meanwhile, Taranaki's first hospitalised person with COVID-19 remains in a stable condition at Base Hospital.

Speaking earlier this afternoon, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said while there had been a drop in the number, he didn't think that it reflected a drop in the number of cases. The expectation was still that the number of cases would continue to rise.

‌

Seventy-four people with coronavirus have since recovered, he said.

Fourteen people are in hospital - two people are in a stable condition in intensive care units.

Bloomfield said there was still a strong link to overseas travel and contact with already confirmed cases.

Advertisement

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website