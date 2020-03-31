Team HOPE helped stock shelves, pack groceries and retrieve trolleys at New World Stratford earlier this month - until Level 4 began.

Team HOPE is a community based Charitable Trust situated in Stratford. H.O.P.E stands for Helping Our People Endure.

The members started helping the supermarket on March 21, prior to the level three announcement on Monday March 23.

Committee member Julie Erwood says the team heard things were becoming 'chaotic' due to panic buying.

"As a group we felt that we could offer our help to shop owners Dan and Rebecca Harris and staff as long as they were happy to have us. They have helped us with various causes.

"It's always good to be able to give back to those that help us."

Toni Bailey filling shelves.

She says combined, the Trust members have contributed 40 hours of help, outside working their normal jobs.

Julie says it is important to offer a helping hand in times of need.

"Staff at New World found themselves in an unprecedented, stressful situation outside of their control."

"Because people were panic buying, staff were trying to serve at checkouts, meaning shelves weren't able to be restocked, and when at times they had to focus on restocking shelves it meant there were queues at the checkout."

She says with numerous items being out of stock, it meant more queries regarding supplies.

"By Team HOPE helping out it alleviated some of the pressure allowing shelves to be re-stocked."

She says while Team HOPE is grateful for the support and assistance offered to them, they recommend people to stay at home and save lives.

■ For more information on Team HOPE, visit their Facebook page or website teamhopetrust.wixsite.com/teamhope/about_us