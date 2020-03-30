There are 76 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says. 63 have now recovered. There are 589 total cases now.

Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management is praising the overall behaviour of residents and businesses as the region settles into Alert Level 4, noting that the majority seem to be taking the situation seriously and sticking to the guidelines.

To help support people to stay at home, stay away from others and stay safe, Taranaki Civil Defence has worked with the region's councils to reduce the risks of people congregating in public places, offering alternative options for those in need.

Working with New Plymouth District Council, the district's freedom camping hotspots have been closed, with all campers advised to head to more permanent and safer accommodation.

Carparks to close include Centennial Drive/Back Beach, Kaweroa, the carpark near the Wind Wand, Molesworth Street carpark opposite Liardet Street, Oakura beach front, Corbett Park, East End, Fitzroy, Battiscome Terrace, Lake Rotomanu, Audrey Gale reserve, Buller Street, Rogan Street, and Pukekura Park.

Freedom campers are being directed to New Plymouth's Belt Road Holiday Park or Hāwera Holiday Park, where the necessary facilities and hygiene precautions are in place to protect both campers and the local community.

"We recognize that many of these carparks would impact normal use of local residents, but these are not normal times. Under the current Alert Level 4 situation we should only be using our vehicles for essential travel – travel to get health care, supplies, or to work in essential service roles," said Sue Kelly, Taranaki Civil Defence and Emergency Management Alternate Group Controller.

"Mobile homes come with elevated risks of transmission as they move to access necessary services. We need to be confident that both self contained and non-self contained are in a safe and consistent location."

"The safety of our residents and visitors, and minimizing the potential risk of spreading COVID-19 is paramount, and this action aligns with all advice to stay in one location and stay safe."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website